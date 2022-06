In North Waziristan, two polio workers were slain.

In a shooting on Tuesday in the Datta Khel tehsil of North Waziristan, two polio workers were murdered and one was critically injured.

Police named the victims as Razaullah and Dil Badshah.

To Miranshah Hospital were brought the injured and the dead. They were attacked as they went about their work.

It should be mentioned that North Waziristan was now hosting an anti-polio campaign.