CHAKWAL: Two passengers lost their lives and 18 others injured when a bus carrying pilgrims hit a roadside barrier in Chakwal on Sunday.

Both the deceased pilgrims were sitting on the bus roof and met with this unfortunate incident near the Gugh area in Chakwal.

The driver could not see the barrier as he was overspeeding. The district authorities have placed an emergency in the Civil Hospital, Chakwal, to deal with the situation.