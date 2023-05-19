LAHORE: Two individuals, including a small child, were killed in incidents of gunfire in two different cities in Punjab, according to the police.

A guy fatally shot his niece after a disagreement over a marriage proposal. Sajida, a 15-year-old girl, has been named as the murdered victim. In Depalpur’s Chorasta Mian Khan Police Station’s jurisdiction, the incident was reported.

As soon as they arrived, the police moved the victim’s body to the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital for a post-mortem.

Amin, a 70-year-old man, was shot and killed in Bachian wali, a Minchinabad suburb, as a result of a long-standing grudge.

The suspects were able to get away from the scene. The deceased was taken by the police to THQ Hospital for an autopsy.