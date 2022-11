FAISALABAD: During a robbery attempt in Faisalabad, a robber was apprehended by bystanders.

Details indicate that three thieves entered a home in Faisalabad’s Batala Colony. Two of the claimed robber’s accomplices managed to escape while the putative robber was tortured by the family members present in the home.

The suspect was then turned over to the police, and the hunt for the eluded bandits has also begun.