Pakistan Railways announced the start of two new trains on the Lahore-Pindi route on Friday. On September 5th and 6th, the trains will begin running on the Lahore-Rawalpindi line.

The announcement stated that AC, Standard AC, and Economy classes will be available on both trains.The trains would run with stops at the railway stations in Gujranwala, Gujrat, and Chaklala, said a spokesperson for the railway.

The Federal Minister for Railways, Khawaja Saad Rafique, has directed that it be processed in accordance with his special instructions.The first non-stop train, according to the information, will leave Lahore on Monday at 7:30 pm and arrive in Rawalpindi at 11:40 pm.

Similar to that train, this one will leave Rawalpindi at 7:30 p.m. and arrive in Lahore at 11:40 p.m.Tuesday at 5 a.m., the second train will leave Lahore and travel to Rawalpindi, stopping in Gujranwala and Jhelum along the way.

The train will travel the same route, leaving Rawalpindi at 5 am and arriving in Lahore at 9:25 am.According to the officials, there will be two AC business class, two AC standard class, five economy class, and one power van on both the up and down trains.