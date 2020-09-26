Two ‘MQM-London hitmen’ involved in over 18 murders held in Karachi

KARACHI : The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh Police on Friday claimed to have arrested two alleged target killers belonging from Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-London). The Incharge CTD investigation Chaudhry Safdar said that the arrested individuals have been identified as Munawar and Wasim alias commander and had confessed murdering more than 18 people. The CTD official claimed that the accused were involved in various murders between 1995 and 2012 and had been arrested and jailed five times before. “Both MQM-L target killers have confessed about their involvement in more than 18 incidents of targeted killings,” said CTD investigation officer Chaudhry Safdar and added that accused were part of the target killing team of the party’s Pak Colony sector and carried out all the hits on the orders of sector in-charge of Pak Colony, Sarwar alias Dilawar.” The accused had also committed hundreds of robberies since 1999, added police. In similar arrests on July 09, CTD claimed to have apprehended four alleged target killers associated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-London). Announcing the arrests, Incharge CTD Ali Raza said that the four target killers were involved in killing several people and other heinous criminal activities.

They have been identified as Farhan Ali, Mazhar, Atif, and Farrukh. “Farhan was an active member of Unit 99 in Khokhrapar area of the city and has admitted his role in killing five people,” he said. He is also involved in the supply of illegal weapons and other criminal activities, said the CTD official as he claimed that another accused Mazhar, an incharge of Unit 99, had facilitated and supervised the target killing activities in the area. NNI