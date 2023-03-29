LAHORE: According to local reports, a Pakistani ship carrying 200 tonnes of relief supplies and medical equipment for earthquake victims has arrived at Syria’s Lattakia port.

The second aid ship’s arrival in less than ten days “confirms the great attention paid by Pakistan, which has always stood by Syria.” Shahid Akhtar, Pakistan’s ambassador in Damascus, made a statement.

According to Akhtar, the ship also contained electric generators for use in hospitals, classrooms, and other aid facilities.

He said that two more aid ships would be arriving shortly, along with food and other supplies via Pakistani airlines.

Taiseer Habib, the governor of Lattakia, praised the Pakistani government for playing a crucial part in providing assistance to the earthquake victims by dispatching rescue teams and supplies via Syrian airlines.