KHANEWAL: Two persons of same family were killed while three others sustained injuries in a collision between a car and a trailer at M4 Interchange here on late Sunday night.

According to police sources, the ill-fated car was traveling from Islamabad to Multan when it met the tragic accident.

As soon as the accident was reported, rescue teams and police rushed to the spot and took out the victims by cutting vehicle’s body.

The deceased were identified as Bashir Ahmed and Naseem Akhtar while the injured were identified as Fatima, Ahmed and Sadaf.

Rescue 1122 shifted the dead bodies and injured to Civil Hospital Khanewal. Rescue sources said that the dead and injured were members of the same family.

However, police has started an investigation into the accident to determine the cause of the tragic accident.