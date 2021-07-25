KOTLI/MUZAFFARABAD: Two people were killed while 10 others were injured during clashes between supporters of different political parties on election day of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly polls on Sunday.

During a clash between PML-N and PTI voting agents at most sensitive polling station 53 of LA 43 voter slips were torn apart after which polling was suspended in the station by the presiding officer.

On the other hand, fire was exchanged between PPP and PTI supporters in Kotli, LA 12 Charhoi as a result two including a PTI supporter were shot dead while two others sustained injuries.

Muhammad Shabbir, an official at Naarr police station, identified the victims as 40-year-old Zaheer Ahmed and 50-year-old Ramzan. He added that the clash erupted between PPP and PTI workers at about 9:15 AM at the Mithi Jand polling station. In the ensuing gunfire, Ahmed was killed on the spot and Ramzan died on the way to the hospital.

Eight more were injured during a clash between PTI and PPP workers in LA-15 Bagh and polling process was suspended.

Earlier, Pakistan People Party (PPP) filed a written complaint with Azad Kashmir Election Commission and asked it to take strict action as per the law against those involved in the irregularities.

PPP has alleged that its camp situated 400 meters from polling station 20 of LA 44 was uprooted by PTI workers with the help of police while PTI camp is situated only 200 meters from polling station.

PPP further alleged that Police on duty at polling station 3 of LA 44 is telling voters where to vote and where not to vote.

It merits mention that polling for the 45 seats of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly is underway under strict security arrangements.

A total of 32,50,117 registered voters including 146,8317 female in all 33 electoral constituencies in all ten districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will cast their votes.

Moreover, all 12 constituencies meant for Pakistan-based Jammu & Kashmir refugees, would exercise their right of vote to elect the Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly, for next five years constitutional term.

The registered voters shall have to produce original computerized national identity card at the polling station at the time of exercising the right to vote.

A total of 587 candidates are contesting the elections in 33 constituencies of Azad Kashmir districts and 121 candidates on 12 constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir refugees settled in Pakistan. Over 40 thousand security personals including PAK Army, FC, Rangers and Police are performing duties to ensure peaceful polling.