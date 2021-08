MANSEHRA: Two youth were critically injured in collision between two over speeding motorcycles here, police said on Monday.

According to details, the accident took place at Trangri Bala Chowk in Mansehra when a motorcyclist suddenly applied brakes and another speedy motorcycle coming from behind rammed into it.

Both motorcycles were adversely damaged in the accident leaving the two motorcyclists critically injured.

The injured motorcyclists were shifted to local hospital for treatment.