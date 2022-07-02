<!-- wp:image {"id":105541,"width":904,"height":542,"sizeSlug":"full","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-full is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/62bf994e47347.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-105541" width="904" height="542"\/><figcaption><a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" data-type="URL" data-id="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/">Nanga Parbat<\/a>, the ninth-highest peak in the world and also known as The Killer Mountain, was topped on Friday by seven climbers from two international expedition teams, marking the first eight-thousander summit in Pakistan this summer. Kristin Harila, 36, of Norway, and Grace Tseng, 29, of Taiwan, respectively, were in charge of the two teams, 8K Expedition and Dolma Outdoor Expeditions. <br><br>The rest of the team were all from Nepal. According to Alpine Club of Pakistan secretary Karrar Haidri, the 8K Expedition included Pasdawa Sherpa, Dawa Ongju, and Chhiring Namgel, while the Dolma Outdoor Expedition included Nima Gyalzen and Nyingma Tamang Dorje. Our team successfully ascended Nanga Parbat (8,126 metres), the ninth-highest peak in the world, this morning (Friday), July 1, 2022, at about 11.30 am. Our team was able to ascend Nanga Parbat despite extremely difficult weather and difficult circumstances, 8K Expedition said in a statement. <br><br>Pakistan sees the first eight-thousander summit of the season, with two women leading the teams. Ms Harila, who was in charge of the expedition team that set out on the journey on June 22, had come to Pakistan in order to climb five peaks over 8,000 metres in height within a two-month period. Her trip to <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" data-type="URL" data-id="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/">Pakistan <\/a>is a part of her effort to break the previous record of six months for climbing all 14 of the world's highest peaks. Since five of these 14 mountains \u2014 K2 (8,611 metres), Nanga Parbat (8,126 metres), Gasherbrum-I (8,080 metres), Broad Peak (8,051 metres), and Gasherbrum-II (8,035 metres) \u2014 are in Pakistan, Ms Harila will embark on her next journey after reaching the top of Nanga Parbat to climb the remaining four <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" data-type="URL" data-id="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/">mountains<\/a> as soon as possible. <br>the first female from Taiwan Dolma Outdoor Expedition (DOE) claimed in their announcement that Ms Tseng was the first Taiwanese woman to summit Nanga Parbat.<br><br> She became the youngest woman in the world to climb Annapurna in Nepal earlier this month without the need for oxygen. The crew arrived at the top of Nanga Parbat today at 10:07 am local time, according to a statement from the DOE following the summit. We want to congratulate everyone on the team for this accomplishment and wish them luck on their safe return. In a single year, she plans to summit each of the eight-thousanders. She will make another try at climbing Pakistan's final four 8,000-meter peaks.<br><\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->