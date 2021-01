PESHAWAR: Two children died and five others got injured in a hand grenade blast in Zangali area of the provincial capital on Wednesday.

According to details, the children found the hand grenade and accidentally set it off. The incident occurred after the hand grenade the children were playing with went off. According to Rescue 1122,the bodies and injured have been shifted to Lady Reading Hospital. The identities couldn’t be ascertained till filing of this report.