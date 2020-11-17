ISLAMABAD : Golra police has arrested two car lifters and recovered stolen vehicles from them, a police spokesman said, According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminal elements. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

He said following these directions SP (Saddar –Zone) Constituted special police team under the supervision of DSP Sajjad Haider Bukhari including SHO Golra police station Shams-Ul-Akber , ASI Noor and others arrested two car lifters Saleem and Atif Mehmood and recovered stolen vehicle recovered from their possession and further investigation is underway from them. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to intensify efforts to curb car lifting incidents.=DNA