DOHA: Elon Musk, the billionaire businessman, said on Tuesday that his $44 billion bid to buy Twitter was hampered by “very significant” concerns about the number of fake users on the social network.

This includes whether “the number of fake and spam users on the system is less than 5%, as they claim,” which I believe most people’s experience with Twitter is not.

“So we are still awaiting resolution on that matter, which is a very significant matter,” said the Tesla and SpaceX exploration chief.

There are also concerns about Twitter’s debt and whether shareholders will vote in favour of the deal, according to Musk.



Musk stated that he hoped to get 80 percent of North Americans and half of the worldwide people on Twitter.