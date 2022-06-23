On Wednesday, Twitter said that it was beta testing a new tool called “Notes” that would let users share links to essays both inside and outside of the social media network.

Along with the “Notes” function, Twitter Write will now include newsletter company Revue, which the company purchased last year.

A small group of writers is testing the long-form feature, and Twitter does not provide any other information regarding its larger roll-out. Currently, the firm limits tweets to 280 characters, a feature it started experimenting with almost five years ago.

Users were shocked when Twitter announced in April that it will soon start testing a new edit option, which is referred to as “the most requested feature for many years.”Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and the richest man in the world, is in the middle of a $44 billion acquisition of the company.