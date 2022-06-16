Following last night’s increase in the price, Twittersphere showed their displeasure with the government’s decision to increase petroleum product prices for the third time in less than a month.

In line with the demands of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail announced a Rs24.03 increase in petrol prices, bringing it to a new high of Rs233.89 per litre.

According to Miftah, the government is no longer able to tolerate subsidies on petroleum goods, hence it has chosen to raise prices.

The public, on the other hand, has reacted angrily to the government’s decision by creating funny memes on Twitter.

After the increase in fuel prices, a user tweeted an overturned photo of a car, claiming it had passed out.

A car fainted after seeing the new Petrol Prices.

Petrol Rs. 233.89

Diesel Rs. 263.31#FuelPrice #Cryptocrash pic.twitter.com/SqZR7Vjio9 — Waqas Minhas (@WaqasMinhass) June 15, 2022

‘Fuel prices after every week’

People live their lives peacefully



Le #FuelPrice after every week pic.twitter.com/28bedwVTeL — Romee kz (@romee_tweets) June 15, 2022

Another user posted a picture of Indian actor Nawaz-ud-din Siddiqui in a ‘crying’ reaction after the fuel price hike.