Twitter Circle, which was rolled out to selected users earlier this month, is now going to include more users who could test out the feature.

The feature works similar to Instagram’s ‘Close Friends’, allowing users to select certain followers to be able to view select tweets.

According to Android Police, the feature is being rolled out widely to more users, who may begin seeing a pop-up of tweeting to your Circle, when they log in.

Users will have to select “Compose tweet”, and then tap the audience button above which will showcase the Twitter Circle option. The feature will allow users to add or remove their followers from their Twitter Circle whenever they want, just by selecting the Edit button.

Followers won’t be notified if they have been added or removed from someone’s Circle. If added to Circle, followers will see a green notice informing them that they are part of the selected close followers.

This feature will allow users to tweet more personal things to their close friends and will remove the hassle of maintaining different profiles for different followers. While Circle isn’t available for everyone, it may be arriving soon