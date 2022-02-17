Former Pakistani cricketer and Karachi Kings president Wasim Akram started trending on Twitter Thursday after a video of the bowling legend seemingly coming hard on Kings skipper Babar Azam during last night’s match went viral.

The video from Wednesday’s Karachi vs Multan Sultans match showed Wasim “scolding” Babar at the boundary line towards the end of the match when pressure increased on the team as they failed to defend the target.

The video garnered massive response, mainly support for Babar, and criticism for Wasim over the “poor” selection of players for the franchise, on social media.

Despite the terrible campaign by Kings throughout PSL 2022, Pakistani cricket fans weren’t happy with their beloved captain being “treated badly” when the Kings performance didn’t depend on him alone.

Here is how the Tweets reacted:

Wasim Akram ain't happy with Babar and Jordan. Dude it's your fault mainly for selecting such a shit team. — Asad 🇵🇰 (@asadfacts) February 16, 2022

Babar fans to Wasim Akram today: pic.twitter.com/oQixpcM42n — m ✨ (@gayomarlic) February 16, 2022

Wasim Akram: What you are Doing as Captain ??



Babar: Same what you did in a Draft. 😂#MSvKK #KKvMS #psl72022 pic.twitter.com/HVQMBq0IEK — Mohammad Hazran🇵🇰 (@KhazranSays) February 16, 2022

Really disappointed to see All Format Captain of Pakistan @babarazam258 is being treated like this by Wasim Akram. He is our hero and world’s best player, win and lose is part of game but you cannot scold him like this!#KKvMS #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/IUZppN025G — Arshad Khan Tanoli (@Arshadkhan_ofcl) February 16, 2022