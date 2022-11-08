ISLAMABAD: PTI Senator Azam Khan Swati on Tuesday filed separate petitions asking for the release of copies of the arrest and search warrants as well as the return of his personal property that was taken during his arrest in the “controversial tweet” case brought against him.

Swati was detained by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on October 13 on suspicion of sending a “controversial tweet” that incited hatred toward establishments. He was detained for a few days before receiving bail from the trial court.

While Swati claims a leak of a “obscene video” of him and his wife, allegedly taken while he was “staying at the Quetta Supreme Court Judicial Lodges,” PTI reports that Swati was subjected to torture while he was detained. The video, according to FIA, is “false,” nevertheless.

Swati has designated the FIA and the investigating officer as respondents in his petitions that he has filed in the court of civil judge Mohammad Shabbir. He said in his pleadings that FIA agents searched his home early on October 13 and took possessions belonging to his family, his granddaughters, and the cleaning staff into custody.

26 family possessions, including mobile phones, passports, USBs, computers, DVDs, and CDs, as well as five staff possessions, total 31 things that were taken during the raid.Additionally, the senator asked for copies of the search and arrest warrants.

The FIA responded to the court’s pleas by informing it that copies of the search and arrest warrants were attached to the reply. It stated that it is awaiting the results of the forensic study of the digital devices.