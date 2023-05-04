ANKARA: Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkey Dr. Yusuf Junaid welcomed the decision of Turkey World Aging Council and Ibn Sina Institute to establish Ibn Sina University in Lahore and to start various projects in the field of health. It is said that the love of Pakistan and Turkey is eternal, the people of Pakistan and Turkey are bound in the relationship of friendship and brotherhood, these proposed projects in the field of education and health will help in bringing the people of both countries closer.

Dr. Kamal Aydin, along with his delegation from D-8 countries, met with the President of Turkey World Aging Council and Ibn Sina Institute, Dr. Kamal Aydin, and the Pakistani Ambassador to Dr. Yusuf Junaid at the Pakistani Embassy in Pakistan. On this occasion, Vice President of D-8 Health Forum, Dr. Shaukat Juzaz, Education Coordinator of D-8 countries Noor, Khadijah, Coordinator of municipalities of Turkey, Ibrahim Dimar, President of Tutop, gave a detailed briefing on the proposed projects. Kustomono Foundation President Ekrim A., World Aging Coordinator Sechem Aydin, Ankara World Health Coordinator Hamidi Segal, D8 Human Rights Forum Head Noor Hanif, D8 Women Forum Head Harit Arsavi, D8 Nursing Forum Head Sundus Tekin and D Shabana Ayaz, media coordinator of 8-nation media forum and president of Pakistan-Turkish Solidarity Council Women’s Wing, was included.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Ambassador Dr. Yusuf Junaid also appreciated the “Daily The Patriot” for its genuine and sincere work in journalism. He said Patriot has been doing great work for more than a decade and providing the truth to society.

Pakistani Ambassador Dr. Yusuf Junaid while appreciating the health and education program of Dr. Kamal Aydin of Turkey and also presented various suggestions and opinions, said that the health and education sectors have been transferred from the federation to the provinces under the constitutional amendment in Pakistan. But instead of talking at the federal level, better results will be achieved if the provincial institutions are brought together. The Pakistani ambassador also suggested that first of all, a geriatric institute should be established in Lahore with the cooperation of the Turkish government, or one of the major educational institutions of Pakistan.