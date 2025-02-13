ISLAMABAD: President of Turkiye, Recep Tayyib Erdogan, arrived here at the Prime Minister House on Thursday. the Turkish president is on a two-day visit to Pakistan, where he has been accorded a warm welcome. the Pakistani and Turkish flags were hoisted on the Constitution Avenue whereas traditional dance of Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and four provinces was performed upon his arrival at the PM House.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the distinguished guest, with the duo exchanging pleasant gestures for each other. A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan armed forces presented a guard of honour to the Turkish president.

Earler, Erdogan arrived in Islamabad on two-day official visit to Pakistan. He was accorded a warm welcome upon his arrival at the Nur Khan Airbase.