Islamabad, Pakistan: The Yunus Emre Institute, Pakistan, and Idara Farogh-e-Qaumi Zaban jointly organized a conference to commemorate the life and legacy of Abdul Rahman Peshawari, a renowned figure who symbolizes the cultural and historical ties between Turkey and Pakistan.

The conference, held at Aiwan e Urdu was presided over by Professor Dr. Kanwal Amin, Vice Chancellor, GC Women University, Faisalabad. The honorable Turkish Ambassador, Mr. Irfan Naziroglu, was the chief guest of the conference.

In his opening remarks, Yunus Emre Institute Country Director, Prof. Dr. Halil Toker, shed light on the aims and objectives of the conference. He highlighted the significance of Abdul Rahman Peshawari’s contributions to the cultural and historical heritage of both Turkey and Pakistan.

Mr. Salim Jan, the great-grandson of Abdul Rahman Peshawari, delivered the keynote address, paying tribute to the life and services of his illustrious ancestor. Prominent intellectuals and writers from Turkey and Pakistan, including Dr. Mehmet Toyran, Education Counselor, Turkish Embassy, Ms. Sima Nu Ercan, Mr. Abdul Akbar, Dr. Farooq Adil, Dr. Sadaf Naqvi, and Dr. Ziauddin, shared their insights on Abdul Rehman Peshawari’s contributions.

Turkish Ambassador Irfan Naziroglu, in his address, paid tribute to the services of Abdul Rehman Peshawari, highlighting the centuries-old brotherly relations between Turkey and Pakistan. He emphasized the importance of strengthening cultural and historical ties between the two nations.

In her presidential address, Professor Dr. Kanwal Amin, Vice Chancellor, GC Women University, Faisalabad, emphasized the need to remember and honor the contributions of great heroes like Abdul Rahman Peshawari. She expressed her gratitude to the conference administration, particularly Prof. Dr. Halil Toker, Country Director, Yunus Emre Institute, and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Director General, Idara Farogh-e-Qaumi Zaban, Islamabad.

Director General of the Institute for the Promotion of National Language, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Salim Mazhar, thanked all the distinguished guests, especially Prof. Dr. Kanwal Amin and Turkish Ambassador Irfan Naziroglu. He reiterated that the doors of the Institute for the Promotion of National Language are always open for strengthening bilateral relations between Turkey and Pakistan.

The conference was attended by prominent scholars, researchers, and students from various universities and institutions in Pakistan. The event served as a platform to promote cultural understanding, exchange ideas, and strengthen the historical ties between Turkey and Pakistan.