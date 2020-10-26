RAWALPINDI: Turkish Defense Minister General (retd) Hulusi Akar called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.According to details, General Bajwa and Hulusi Akar discussed affairs of mutual interests including defense and security cooperation.

Furthermore, regional peace and stability were also deliberated upon.Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Pakistan and Turkey have historical fraternal relations which are being transformed into enduring partnership. Hulusi Akar commended the role of Pakistan for regional peace and stability, especially the efforts of Pakistan Army in battling the scourge of terrorism .NNI