RAWALPINDI (Daily The Patriot) – General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, Commander Turkish Land Forces called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.Besides security and regional issues, matters relating to enhancing the level and scope of bilateral military engagements and cooperation were discussed. The dignitary lauded the high professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent presented ‘Guard of Honour’ to the visiting dignitary.