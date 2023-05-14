Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s rival presidential candidate in Turkey, Kemal Kılık Dadoğlu, has accused Russia of rigging the presidential election. Responding to Kemal Kılık Dadoğlu’s statement, Russia has denied the allegations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. He said that the accusations of Russian interference in the Turkish presidential election are false and fabricated by liars. He further said that Russia attaches great importance to its relations with Turkey. Oglu had issued a warning over Russia’s false publication of polls in the presidential election.