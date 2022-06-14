DUBAI: Spin sensation Tuba Hassan was voted the ICC’s Women’s Player of the Month for May on Monday, becoming the first player from Pakistan to win the award.

Tuba was awarded the to honour after enjoying significant success with the ball during her debut international series.

The 21-year-old leg spinner was instrumental in restricting scores set by opponents Sri Lanka in the three-game T20I series in Pakistan, where she captured the Player of the Series award, taking five wickets at an average of 8.8 and an economy rate of 3.66.

The highlight was during her debut international fixture in Karachi, in which she grabbed 3-8 to limit the tourists to 106, setting the platform for a six-wicket win.

In securing this month’s award, Hassan overcame fellow nominees in compatriot Bismah Maroof, and Jersey’s Trinity Smith.

Former Pakistan international and member of the voting panel Sana Mir lauded Tuba for her dream debut saying, “Tuba has shown a lot of confidence and skill to make an impact for Pakistan in her debut series. She has been working hard for some time and it is really heartwarming to see her celebrating success in her first series for Pakistan.”

Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews was named the standout men’s player after piling on runs over the course of his side’s impressive ICC World Test Championship series victory against Bangladesh.

Amassing 344 runs at an average of 172 over the course of the two Tests, Mathews registered a huge score of 199 in the draw at Chattogram, and a supreme 145 not out in Mirpur.

His epic innings in the second Test enabled his side to post an imposing total of 506 and complete a 10-wicket victory, gaining valuable points in the ICC WTC standings.

Mathews becomes the first Sri Lankan player to be named the Player of the Month since its inception in January 2021, scooping the award ahead of fellow nominees Asitha Fernando (Sri Lanka), and Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh).

“I am absolutely honoured and delighted to be the ICC Men’s Player of the Month. I would like to congratulate Asitha Fernando and Mushfiqur Rahim who were front runners for this award, on their spectacular performances,” Mathews said.