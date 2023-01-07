The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has explicitly threatened the PML-N and the PPP, Pakistan’s ruling parties. The terrorist group named Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in a statement released on Wednesday, warning that ‘concrete action’ will be taken against their top leadership if these two parties ‘remain firm on their position and continue to be slaves of the army.’

This statement comes just days after the NSC declared that the country would have zero tolerance for terrorism. Needless to say, the TTP’s statement is concerning; we saw the ANP lose its entire leadership to the TTP in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa about a decade ago. Terrorists have targeted political leaders ranging from Benazir Bhutto to Shuja Khanzada, among many others. As a result, no one should or can take this statement lightly.

On the terrorism front, there have already been some troubling developments. The assassination of two intelligence officers in Khanewal on Tuesday is a sign that all is not well in the country, with the TTP and the Al-Qaeda-linked Lashkar-e-Khorasan both claiming responsibility.

Despite the fact that the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) is conducting raids in order to apprehend the suspect, the blatant attack has raised serious concerns about the TTP’s resurgence and way they are free to attack security personnel and intelligence officers. Such attacks necessitate accurate intelligence, reconnaissance, and planning.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had previously stated that no talks would be held with the TTP or any other terrorist organisation, but later stated that the government may consider re-engaging with the TTP if it agrees to fall under the purview of the constitution.

Such contradictory statements by the interior minister add to the confusion at a time when Pakistan is facing the worst onslaught of terrorism since it was eradicated from our soil. Negotiations should never be ruled out, but only when the militant group is willing to lay down its arms. The TTP’s behaviour is not showing any signs of abating.

In this regard, it is extremely unfortunate that Imran Khan would use this moment to make statements labelling the PPP and PML-N as ‘liberal’ parties seeking Western support and thus employing the bogey of ‘religious people coming to power’ to that end. To begin with, discussing the dangers of religious extremism is difficult. Second, we have seen enough attacks on ‘liberals’ (Benazir, ANP, to name a few) to be wary of such dangerous discourse being used.

Imran Khan should reconsider using such language, especially since a terrorist organisation has literally named those in the current government. The time for bargaining and pacification has passed. The days of using dangerous cards against opponents are long gone, and they should never have existed in the first place. The time has come for coordinated, cohesive strategies to combat militantism and terrorism in spirit and action.