The state has struggled to handle the terrorist threat’s resurgence throughout the past year, and the frequent attacks have had a significant negative impact, especially on our security personnel. The majority of these attacks are associated with the TTP, which is banned, or its Tehreek-i-Jihad Pakistan alias. Even though the state bears primary responsibility for combating terrorist threats, regardless of their origin, the outcome of counterterrorism operations may suffer if terrorist organizations have supporters or safe havens outside of Pakistan. The government has long voiced its displeasure with the safe havens that the TTP has been granted in Afghanistan under Taliban rule. It has now drawn attention to India’s apparent involvement in aiding the terrorist group. Munir Akram, Pakistan’s ambassador to the UN Security Council, stated during a recent meeting that there was “clear evidence” that the TTP was receiving support from “our main adversary,” though he did not name New Delhi. In order to ascertain how advanced weaponry ended up in the TTP’s possession, he also demanded an international investigation. It looks like the majority of this equipment was left over from the US-led military force that left Afghanistan on its way out before the Taliban took control. Some of Pakistan’s claims were endorsed by the head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, notably the claim that “the Afghan de facto authorities have done too little to contain the TTP.”Pakistan must persist in utilizing both bilateral and multilateral channels to persuade the Afghan Taliban to either shut down anti-Pakistan terrorist organizations or stop them from carrying out attacks within our borders. Regarding Indian involvement, this is a matter that the state has previously brought up. Both military and civilian authorities claimed to have substantial evidence tying India to anti-Pakistan terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan, such as the TTP and Baloch separatist groups, when the Western-backed regime in Kabul was still in place. In 2020, India sent a dossier to the UN detailing its hostile actions directed towards Pakistan. It is necessary to address the situation with firmness but tact. Pakistan will not tolerate the use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities, and this must be made clear to India. In the meanwhile, bilateral relations will suffer if the Taliban are not informed that hostile foreign nations are not permitted to use their territory to harm Pakistan.