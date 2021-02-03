ISLAMABAD – The National Counter-Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has warned the Punjab government that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant groups can carry out a terrorist attack on opposition’s political rally scheduled this weekend in Lahore. It further said that a terrorist group is planning assassination of senior political personalities associated with PDM.

,an alliance of 11 opposition parties, to create security situation in Pakistan. Through a threat alert, NACTA has informed the Punjab government that TTP was planning to carry out a terrorist activity on December 13, the day when PDM would be holding its rally in the provincial capital. “Although detail regarding place of terrorist activity and likely target is not available, the date (December 13) appears to be significant as a huge public gathering (Jalsa of PDM) is expected at Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore, on same date,” says the alert. It while referring to an intelligence-based information said that after failure of first plan in Peshawar, now these terrorists are planning to shift their operatives, required material and logistics towards another place (most likely Lahore) for carrying out a large-scale terrorist activity against an unspecified target. “Extreme vigilance and heightened security measures are suggested to avoid any untoward incident,” says that alert whose copies have been sent to Punjab’s home secretary, police chief and director general of Rangers. As a follow-up of the warning, NACTA through another alert said that another terrorist group may target PDM gatherings and rallies, particularly the one which is scheduled in Lahore. “Furthermore, it may carry out assassinations of senior political personalities associated with PDM to create security situation in Pakistan.” The alert said that NACTA has information that the group had decided to upsurge terrorist activities in Pakistan in the coming days.