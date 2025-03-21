Washington: More than 30 US lawmakers have urged President Donald Trump to scrap the proposed travel ban, saying it would not only hurt the US economy but also weaken diplomatic relations and be counterproductive to national security.

The Trump administration was scheduled to make a final decision on the new travel restrictions on March 21, but an official announcement has not yet been made.

According to reports, the government is dividing countries into red, orange, and yellow zones, with Pakistan reportedly being included in the “orange zone.”

This would mean that Pakistani citizens would have to undergo an interview to obtain a visa. In case of further security concerns, Pakistan could be placed in the “red zone” and a complete ban on visas could be imposed.

U.S. lawmakers, including Arizona Democrat Yasmin Ansari and Illinois Rep. Brad Schneider, wrote a letter to President Trump, saying the policy would harm the U.S. economy, diplomatic relations, and national security.

“International travel, trade, and tourism are the lifeblood of our economy,” they added. “Imposing travel restrictions on dozens of countries would disrupt global supply chains, reduce foreign investment, create a shortage of skilled workers for U.S. companies, and damage diplomatic relations.”

U.S. lawmakers rejected the Trump administration’s “national security concerns,” saying that making any nationality the basis for a blanket travel ban is ineffective and discriminatory.

U.S. lawmakers warned that Trump’s travel ban has already separated thousands of families. In the past, the policy has caused travel disruptions for U.S. citizens, students, and professionals.

Experts say that if the Trump administration implements these new travel restrictions, the United States could face diplomatic pressure on the global stage. At the same time, it could also prove to be a major blow to the American economy.