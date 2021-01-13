YouTube suspended President Trump from uploading new videos to his official account for at least a week, joining fellow social media giants Twitter and Facebook in shutting the president out of his account due to concerns his posts will incite violence.

YouTube — the last of the major social media networks to suspend Trump after the attack on the U.S. Capitol —said it removed new content uploaded to the president’s account for violating its policies and “in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence.”

The video-streaming service owned by Google will not allow Trump to add new videos for a minimum of seven days, it said in a Twitter post late Tuesday. It will also disable comments on his channel indefinitely.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.YouTube confirmed that it had removed a video from Trump’s account of his news conference Tuesday morning. It is unclear what the video contained. In remarks to reporters on Tuesday, Trump criticized social media companies and the push to impeach him.