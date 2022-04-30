<!-- wp:image {"width":834,"height":1043} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.tribune.com.pk\/media\/images\/6OOKYDSIPNMMFG4TS5QSNBKGKM1645599000-0\/6OOKYDSIPNMMFG4TS5QSNBKGKM1645599000-0.jpg" alt="truth social" width="834" height="1043"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Former <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">US\u00a0president Donald Trump<\/a> posted a brief message on Truth Social late Thursday for the first time since the app he founded launched two months ago, saying "I'M BACK!"<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Trump broke his silence as Elon Musk sealed a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, which last year permanently banned Trump citing a risk of further violence following the Jan. 6, 2021 siege by a pro-Trump mob on the US Capitol. <\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Republicans cheered Musk's buyout of the social <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">media platform<\/a> in the hope that the Tesla Inc\u00a0Chief Executive, who has vowed to relax content moderation practices to restore free speech, will invite Trump back to the site.\u00a0<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Since the deal was announced this week, Trump has said he would not return to Twitter.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>In Thursday's message, called a "truth" on the app, Trump wrote, "I'M BACK! <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">#COVFEFE"<\/a>, referencing a typo on a Twitter message he sent while president that complained about the press and was widely memed.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Trump's silence on his own app since the launch of Truth Social on Apple Inc's app store on Feb. 21 has raised questions about its long term viability.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Ahead of its launch, his son Donald Trump Jr. tweeted a screenshot of his father\u2019s Truth Social account with one \u201ctruth\u201d that he posted on Feb. 14, verified at the account of @reaDonaldTrump, with the message: \u201cGet Ready! Your favorite President will see you soon!\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), Truth Social's parent company, is planning to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Digital World Acquisition Corp, shares of which were up 7.7% pre-market Friday.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The deal is under scrutiny by the US Securities and Exchange Commission and is likely months away from being finalized.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->