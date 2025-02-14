Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced a setback in a press conference with US President Donald Trump.

According to US media, Donald Trump, who was answering every question of the journalists in the press conference, at one point completely ignored them.

The journalist asked the US President in a protesting tone whether anti-India activities would continue in the US.

However, Donald Trump refused to answer, saying that his tone was not right. I did not understand anything.

Similarly, when another journalist asked about the extradition of a 2008 Mumbai accused from the US to India, the US President interrupted him in the middle.

Donald Trump told the journalist that he would have to speak louder, to which the journalist started repeating the question, but the US President stopped him again.

The US President interrupted and said that I could not understand a single word of what you said. This tone is a bit difficult for me.

A little later, another journalist, quoting Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Panan, asked Trump how he was going to cooperate with India in dealing with the Khalistan group in the US.

However, US President Trump ignored the question, saying that India did not have a “very good relationship” with the Biden administration, but now agreements are being signed in various sectors, including energy.

It may be recalled that last week, at a press conference with the Israeli Prime Minister at the White House, he ignored a question from a female Afghan reporter about the Taliban, saying that it was a beautiful voice and tone, but the only problem was that I could not understand a word you said.