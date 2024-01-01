Pakistan has all the resources, legal expert Hafiz Ehsan Khokhar

Even in 2024, there are clouds of despair in Pakistan, Shahid Hasan Siddiqui

Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme

The country was suffering from economic crisis, the politicians had lost courage,From nature came such a figure who led

SK Niazi’s tribute to Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir

The Army Chief worked tirelessly

Army Chief’s efforts should be highlighted

It is our duty to anchor the actions of Army Chief

Legal expert Hafiz Ehsan Khokhar’s talk in Sachi Baat program

Pakistan has all the resources, legal expert

Pakistan’s agriculture is among the 10 largest countries in the world

Allah has given immense potential to Pakistan

Pakistan is the best human resource in the world

Allah has blessed Pakistan with the young blood of the youth

Pakistan is the fourth largest freelancer country in the world

We built the first motorway within the region

If we had built the Kala Bagh Dam, we could have got countless benefits

Political instability in place but we had potential,

Our neighbor UAE has not done anything inside its desserts,

Pakistan’s commodities have their own taste and fragrance.

25% of our population is related to agriculture

We have the best farming chain in the world

If we can make a nuclear bomb, what are the problems that cannot be solved

It is good that the farmers said that we are being respected

Working with SIFC should be done in potential areas of Pakistan

A lot of work is needed in agriculture and industrial sector in Balochistan

GCC countries have assured investment in Pakistan, Hafiz Ehsan Khokhar

Countries which do not have these facilities want to benefit from our natural resources,

It is our duty to anchor the actions of Army Chief, SK Niazi

It is unfortunate that we tend to highlight the negative more, Ehsan Khokhar

We need to promote positive traditions in the country,

I believe that we have to engage our youth,

About 10 crore people in Pakistan are affected by social media

Our people who work abroad can get so much here

European countries have wealth but not manpower,

Whoever has been blessed by Allah in Pakistan should play his role,

Even in 2024, there are clouds of despair in Pakistan, Shahid Hasan Siddiqui

Despite receiving money from the IMF and friendly countries, the situation did not improve

Our average foreign investment is less than last 23 years

The growth rate of our economy is one third lower than neighboring countries,

Our problems will not be solved even with the installment received from the IMF in 2024.

If investments started coming in, we didn’t need to go to the IMF

The powerful class is reaping good benefits in its place, said economist

Will we continue to reschedule loans

After two years, the IMF will ask you to reschedule your domestic loans as well

Some countries don’t want Pakistan’s economy to improve.

The question is whether we will be able to send the 25 million children who are not going to school.

The World Bank has raised an objection to the establishment of SIFC.

We are talking about rescheduling of loans, so how will the investor believe.

Instead of showing the golden garden to the people, practical steps need to be taken, said .

If money is going out through our laws, forget improving the economy

There is a situation of uncertainty in our political and economic field,

People are scared and worried about the future of their children.

Whatever steps have been taken so far, the mafia is bent on thwarting them.

The stock market will come down because there is no reason to increase the market, Shahid Hasan Siddiqui