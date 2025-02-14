In the final of the tri-series, Pakistan set a target of 243 runs for New Zealand to win. In the match being played at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, the Pakistan team was all out for 242 runs in 49.3 overs.

The national team’s batting looked to be in trouble from the start of the match, with opener Fakhar Zaman getting out for 10, Saud Shakeel for 8 and Babar Azam getting out for 29 runs.

After the first three wickets fell for 54 runs, Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha showed responsible batting and a partnership of 88 runs was established between the two.

However, Mohammad Rizwan was also dismissed for 46 runs on a total score of 142, while Salman Ali Agha returned to the pavilion after scoring 45 runs on a total score of 161.

Tayyab Tahir got out for 38, Khushdil Shah for 7 and Shaheen Afridi for one run. Faheem Ashraf scored 22 and Naseem Shah scored 19 runs, while Abrar Ahmed remained unbeaten on one run.

For New Zealand, Will O’Rourke took 4, Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner took 2, 2, Nathan Smith and Jacob Duffy took one wicket each.

Earlier, national team captain Mohammad Rizwan had won the toss and decided to bat first. He said that he would try to ensure victory and lift the trophy.

Mohammad Rizwan said that a change has been made in the team, replacing Mohammad Hasnain with Faheem Ashraf.

On this occasion, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said that Lockie Ferguson has been included in the playing eleven in place of opener Rachan Ravindra. The effort is to increase the pressure by getting the early wickets of the host team early.

Pakistan squad:

Captain Muhammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand squad:

Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Will O’Rourke