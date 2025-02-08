Pakistan is chasing the target against New Zealand in the first match of the tri-series and has scored 168 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 32 overs.

Earlier, in the match being played at the Gaddafi Stadium, New Zealand, batting first, scored 330 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in 50 overs.

Glenn Phillips remained unbeaten with 106 runs, Daryl Mitchell scored 81 runs and Kane Williamson scored 58 runs.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi took 3 wickets, Abrar Ahmed took two wickets and Haris Rauf took one wicket.

Earlier, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and decided to bat first. The Kiwi captain said that the wicket looked favorable for batting, and they will try to start the match with a victory.

On this occasion, national team captain Muhammad Rizwan said that we would have won the toss and batted, but we will try to increase the pressure by taking early wickets of the opposing team.

Pakistan’s squad: Captain Muhammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed are included.