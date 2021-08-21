ISLAMABAD: The government has increased the toll tax for the people travelling between Lahore and Islamabad via motorway by 10 percent.



Quoting sources, a private television channel reported that with the recent increase, the tax which was previously Rs830 had now jumped to Rs910, and would take effect from August 26.



The sources further informed that the National Highway Authority (NHA) had entered into an agreement with a private company under which 10 percent increase would be made in the toll tax every year.