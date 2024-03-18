KARACHI: Provincial Transport Minister Sindh Sharjeel Memon has announced to run buses on more routes in Karachi after Eid.

While holding a press conference in Karachi, Sharjeel Memon said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and President Asif Zardari have directed to focus on transport infrastructure, the number of pink buses will also be increased in Karachi, green buses have started running when some new buses have arrived, they will also be on the roads soon, two new routes of electric buses will also be started after Eid.

The transport Minister also announced to start People’s Bus Service in Mirpurkhas after Eid and to introduction card system on 2 routes of Karachi from April 18.

Sharjeel Memon while talking about the Red Line project said that the work of Red Line BRT was affected due to inflation and increase in prices while the caretaker government did not pay attention to Red Line BRT.

The Minister of Transport said that the People’s Bus Service will be started in every district of Sindh and 500 new buses will be purchased. But there will be action.