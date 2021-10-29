KARACHI: The railways schedule has reported up to 11-hour delay on Friday in reaching their destinations as the banned outfit Tehreek e Labbaik Pakistan continues its riot-like protests across the country.

The trains including Pakistan Express, Khyber Mail, Awam Express, Karachi Express, Karakoram Express, Business Express, Sir Syed Express, Hazara Express and Green Line, have all suffered delays in their estimated arrival and the passengers have had to wait long hours before reaching destinations.

The Awam Express and Pakistan Express suffered the longest delays of 11 hours, followed by Sir Syed Express and Khyber Mail with eight hours.

Hazar Express and Karakoram Express are to suffer six hours of delays while Karachi Express to experience two-hour delay. On the other hand, Green Line is the one to concede lowest wait with one hour.

In a pertinent development Prime Minister Imran Khan has presided over a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) to discuss the situation stemming from protests by the outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Paksitan (TLP).

The meeting was attended by ministers, the national security adviser and the services and intelligence chiefs.

Apart from the protests, the country’s top body of civil and military leaders discussed matters related to the national security.