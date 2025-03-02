RAWALPINDI : Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Saturday visited Bahawalpur Cantonment, where he was briefed on the operational preparedness and training activities of the Bahawalpur Corps.According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief commended the unwavering resolve, high morale, and combat readiness of officers and soldiers.

Speaking on the occasion, General Munir highlighted that rigorous training is a cornerstone of a soldier’s professional growth. He underscored the need for continuous training to effectively tackle modern warfare challenges.

Also, the COAS inaugurated the CMH Institute of Medical Sciences, Innovista Cholistan, and an integrated combat simulator. He also engaged with students from various universities at the CMH Institute of Medical Sciences.

As per ISPR, General Munir encouraged students to pursue academic excellence with dedication and to acquire skills essential for contributing meaningfully to national progress.

Reaffirming the army’s commitment to youth development, he acknowledged the crucial role of young individuals in shaping Pakistan’s future.

Earlier, upon his arrival in Bahawalpur, the corps commander warmly received the army chief.