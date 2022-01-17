RAWALPINDI: With another spell of snowfall predicted in Murree, a comprehensive plan has been chalked out by traffic police for the convenience of those whose access to the hill station had been restricted, following the tragic death of 22 tourists in a blizzard last week.

Drivers with valid licences will be allowed to travel to the hill station between 5am and 5pm. “Not more than 8,000 vehicles per day would be allowed to enter Murree Hills in normal weather conditions,” said a notification issued by the authorities concerned. However, these restrictions will not be applicable to residents of Murree, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and official vehicles.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan on Sunday reviewed the traffic plan during a session with Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Ajmal Satti.

According to the plan, in addition to 268 personnel of the district police that will be deployed to facilitate tourists, three DSPs, 20 inspectors, 125 traffic wardens, 100 traffic assistants and 20 district police tourist guides will be deployed in the hills.

Special pickets have been established on all routes that lead to the hill station to avert trouble and tourists have been asked not to park their vehicles on the side of the road so that flow of traffic remains smooth.

“Avoid taking selfies while parking on the road or driving. Avoid one-way violations and wrong overtaking to make your trip safer,” the CTO said, adding mechanically fit vehicles with tool kits that must be taken for the journey.

Rawalpindi police’s radio station (88.6) and all official pages of the traffic police will keep providing updates to citizens about the weather so they may equip themselves in case of emergency.

Tourists have been advised to keep essential food items with them and refrain from keeping car windows completely shut while chains must be used on tires so the vehicle does not slip.

A police spokesman urged tourists to cooperate with deployed officials as they were working in severe weather conditions. Sector in-charges and staff at all toll plazas and entrances have been asked to facilitate tourists too.

Orders have also been issued for the deployment of heavy machinery for immediate removal of snow from roads besides the distribution of awareness pamphlets among the tourists. Officials have been asked to immediately remove snow from roads and sprinkle salt.

Furthermore, emergency numbers of all departments should be kept with staff while the duty officer will post numbers of all departments in his office so relevant officials may be contacted in time. Cranes and two trucks will be present at key points for timely assistance of tourists, lifters and beat in-charges will be patrolling the area.

It was also discussed in the meeting that along with landline numbers, a mobile phone number should also be provided so that timely assistance could be provided in case of breakdown of communication during heavy snowfall.

Staff have been asked to perform their duties with full capacity, sense of responsibility and teamwork to maintain an uninterrupted flow of traffic.