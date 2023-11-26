Due to protests organized by local pressure groups, trade with Afghanistan through the Chaman border crossing has recently been suspended, resulting in daily losses amounting to millions. But rather than giving up, the state ought to keep using a light hand while holding fast to its principles. Traders, political activists, and members of civil society are among the thousands of protestors on the Pakistani side of the border who are against the state’s new “one document policy,” which aims to reform the laissez-faire way the crossing has historically been run. According to the policy, a passport and a valid visa are required for anyone wishing to travel through Chaman between Pakistan and Afghanistan.As per the policy, a passport bearing a valid visa is mandatory for individuals intending to travel via Chaman between Pakistan and Afghanistan. To those who are used to traveling abroad, this requirement might seem simple, but Chaman has historically been a “open” border known for smuggling. It is understandable that the authorities want to keep a closer check on who is entering and leaving the country in light of recent changes in Pakistan’s relations with Afghanistan; as such, their request is reasonable.

It is important to make sure that the visa requirement is interpreted as a policy intended to safeguard Pakistani citizens rather than as a punitive or restrictive measure. It will undoubtedly jeopardize some illicit interests, but the nation cannot sacrifice its national interests to appease certain dishonest people.

The government must, however, also safeguard the interests of all Pakistanis who will be impacted by this policy and take action to guarantee a smooth transition to the new system. To be fair, those who could previously cross over as long as they had their national ID cards with them now face a significant obstacle due to the new system. It is unrealistic to expect them to quickly adjust to a foreign system; instead, interim steps should be done to help them. The invitation to begin consular services in Chaman has been extended to Afghan authorities, but The authorities’ desire to monitor who enters and exits the area more closely is understandable, and as such, their request is reasonable.

