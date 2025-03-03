Islamabad: During the first 8 months (July to February) of the current fiscal year 2024-25, the country’s trade deficit increased by 6.33% to $15.78 billion. During the last month (February 2025), a 17.35% decline was recorded in the country’s exports.

According to a report issued by the Federal Bureau of Statistics, the volume of exports in the last month (February) was $2.439 billion, which was $2.95 billion in January 2025, while imports also decreased by 9.89% to $4.73 billion in February 2025, while this volume was higher in January.

According to the report, exports have increased by 8.17 percent during July-February of the current fiscal year and have exceeded $22 billion. The statistics further state that the trade deficit in the first 8 months of the current fiscal year has increased by 6.33 percent to $15.78 billion.

During this period, imports have increased by 7.4 percent, reaching a total volume of $37.8 billion, thus a decrease of 5.57 percent in exports last month compared to February 2024.

According to the report, domestic exports decreased by 17.4 percent monthly and 5.60 percent annually in February 2025, and domestic exports remained at $2.4 billion in February 2025.

