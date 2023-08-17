It is now a known reality that political discourse in the nation has been sinking to ever-deeper levels daily. Following 2018, we witnessed a government that operated primarily by assaulting everyone it perceived as a dissenting voice, including political opponents, journalists, judges, and activists. The results of this ongoing decline in civility—a culture of abuse—have been clear. Political difference is now perceived as enmity, and anyone who dares to hold a different political opinion is a sitting target for political trolls. What was once fervent political supporters disputing, debating, and even quarrelling has somehow devolved into a place where those who hold a different political view are considered as enemies. Like the majority of internet vitriol, this has now literally poured out onto the streets and spread beyond Pakistan. The most recent instance is the London hooliganism of PML-N leader Hina Butt. A group of PTI fans heckled Hina, who was by herself with her little kid, last Sunday (Aug. 13) outside a money exchange business in London. Someone from the crowd tossed a plastic bottle at her as the two were walking away. This episode was not only documented, but one of the group members enthusiastically broadcast it on X (formerly known as Twitter). Not for the first time, something similar occurred. Earlier past month, PTI supporters harassed Humayun Dilawar, a district and sessions court judge who rendered the decision in Imran Khan’s Toshakhana case, at a UK university. Marriyum Aurangzeb was harassed by a man last year. Fundamentally, political leaders must teach their supporters how to engage in political debate. There was a period when political party leaders would really train their supporters and members. There were study groups where the fundamentals of politics were covered while decorum was upheld for the purpose of democracy and productive political discourse. However, tolerance among political parties and their supporters both domestically and abroad has been steadily declining. If this lunacy isn’t stopped in its tracks, there will be no end to it. Our political leadership is responsible for this. It will result in outcomes that will be violent if they continue to use aggressive language and urge their supporters to do whatever they want to opponents. The results will be exceedingly harmful for our society and the direction of politics if they continue to use violent language and to incite their fans to harm opponents however they see fit. Political differences being a justification for attacking someone indicates that we may have seriously lost the plot in our society, where there is already so much hostility pervasive.

