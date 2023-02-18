A society that is quickly becoming a nightmare for healthcare authorities has emerged as a result of a lack of regulations, a lack of oversight over the manufacturing sector, and a pervasive lack of concern for safeguarding human life. Parents now have to worry about their children inside the safety of the house as well, in a nation with dangerously low air quality. Why? Because lead poisoning may just be a possibility for their children.Doctors from the Lead Exposure Elimination Project (LEEP) and the Aga Khan University (AKU) in Karachi have made startling revelations about the high levels of lead in oil-based paint, which are readily available in markets across Pakistan and are above the accepted levels recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The study included samples from at least 21 different brands. Lead poisoning not only causes children to develop long-lasting and irreversible health conditions, but it also results in deaths from lead exposure. In addition, the study reveals that lead poisoning affects 47 million people and costs $38 billion in lost earnings annually. The metal can result in stunted growth, permanent brain damage, kidney problems, and other problems. Pakistan is already the second nation in the world to have the highest level of lead poisoning among children that is currently known. The Pakistan government’s Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), a regional leader in lead paint policy, immediately ordered paint manufacturers to stop using lead in paint after the damning report was released.

However, no orders to recall the products that are currently on the market have been issued. As a result, a lot of buyers might end up using the harmful product in their homes without realising it. The study also found that some brands of paint that claim to be “lead-free” are deceiving consumers because the paint they sell also contains a lot of the dangerous metal. As can be seen from the existence of lead-free paint products all over the world, lead is not the primary component. However, there are two reasons why it is so widely used: It resists corrosion and adds shine to the color. People also choose paint with a long lifespan because some parts of Pakistan get a lot of rain, not realizing the dangers of the product.

We can hope that the country will take appropriate measures to prevent the products from being distributed now that medical professionals have issued a warning. However, the authorities must devote their full attention to this difficult task. The first thing that needs to be done is to assist the existing paint manufacturing facilities in adopting and implementing the technology required to switch to lead-free paint. The subsequent step is to review the destructive paint items on the market and stop their utilization.

People should be made aware of the harmful ingredient and the steps they can take to avoid purchasing leaded paint through specialised campaigns. Because safe alternatives typically cost a lot and are only available to a small portion of society, most people choose relatively inexpensive products. The government will also have to think about how the sudden ban on the product will affect an entire industry and the consequences of a shortage. A healthy and safe environment can only be created through the collective efforts of all stakeholders.