Fundamental Rights are a guarantee to the people provided in the Constitution. Every citizen must have some level of understanding about his rights under the Law.

Here is a very brief study on this subject. First of all let’s see what does the Constitution of Pakistan provide.

Article 4 : To enjoy the protection of law and to be treated in accordance with law is the inalienable right of every citizen, wherever he may be and of every other person for the time being within Pakistan.

(2) In particular-

(a) No action detrimental to the life, liberty, body, reputation or property of any person shall be taken except in accordance with law;

(b) No person shall be prevented from or be hindered in doing that which is not prohibited by law; and

(c) No person shall be compelled to do that which the law does not require him to do.

Article 8: (1). Any law, or any custom or usage having the force of law, in so far as it is inconsistent with the rights conferred by this Chapter, shall, to the extent of such inconsistency, be void.

(2) The State shall not make any law which takes away or abridges the rights so conferred and any law made in contravention of this clause shall, to the extent of such contravention, be void.

Article 9 : No person shall be deprived of life or liberty save in accordance with law.

Article 10 A: For the determination of his civil rights and obligations or in any criminal charge against him a person shall be entitled to a fair trial and due process.

Universal declaration of Human Rights is also a document of paramount importance in this regards . Only three Articles of this Charter are being reproduced here for a profound understanding:

Article 1. All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. They are endowed with reason and conscience and should act towards one another in a spirit of brotherhood.

Article 2. Everyone is entitled to all the rights and freedoms set forth in this Declaration, without distinction of any kind, such as race, colour, sex, language, religion, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status. Furthermore, no distinction shall be made on the basis of the political, jurisdictional or international status of the country or territory to which a person belongs, whether it be independent, trust, non-self-governing or under any other limitation of sovereignty.

Article 3. Everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of person.