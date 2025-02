Karachi: The total foreign exchange reserves crossed $16 billion at the end of last week. The State Bank released weekly foreign exchange statistics, according to which the State Bank’s reserves increased by $46 million during the week ending January 31, 2025, after which the total domestic foreign exchange reserves reached $16.44 billion.

According to the statistics, the State Bank has $11.41 billion, while commercial banks have $4.62 billion.