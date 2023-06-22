Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader has once more been called by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to appear in person on June 23 for an investigation into the Toshakhana case.

The PTI head has already been called before by the NAB for the same investigation. He was earlier called on June 21, but for unknown reasons, he was unable to appear. As a result, he sent a written response through Barrister Gohar.

The PTI chairman was ordered to appear in Islamabad on June 21 with all pertinent case documentation, per the prior notification. The PTI Chairman, however, made it clear in his written response to the NAB that he would be unable to show up on the scheduled date.