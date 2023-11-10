Islamabad: There has been significant progress in the Tosha Khana reference against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The Accountability Court of Islamabad has withdrawn the confiscation orders of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif’s property in the Tosha Khana reference, the court has ordered to return the confiscated property and assets.

Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir issued orders to return Nawaz Sharif’s property.

The court has ordered the return of the properties, vehicles, and bank accounts of Nawaz Sharif.

It should be noted that the Accountability Court had given property confiscation orders in October 2020 after declaring Nawaz Sharif as an advertiser in the Tosha Khana reference, after which more than 1650 kanals of agricultural land and luxury vehicles of Nawaz Sharif in Lahore were confiscated.