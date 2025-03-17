Tornadoes have wreaked havoc in the central United States, killing 37 people. According to a global news agency, the death toll from tornadoes is increasing in various states of the United States. In Arkansas, more than 50 vehicles collided, killing 8 people. Mississippi killed 6, while Missouri killed the most, with 12. The number of people injured in the tornadoes is around 50. The death toll is expected to rise. Municipal institutions have been put on red alert. Relief camps have been set up. The injured are being taken to hospitals. Several areas are still plunged into darkness, while the Meteorological Department has instructed citizens not to leave their homes unnecessarily for another two days.Tornadoes wreak havoc in the US; death toll rises to 37